A third sad record…

It is not an Olympic one, but sadly a record that we would have preferred not to register… This summer we have experienced the third-biggest ice melting for Greenland in a single day since 1950. The other two records, also within the last decade, occurred in 2012 and 2019.

And this has not happened on the moon, but on our planet. The only place where we can live. And the touristic space flights which start to be promoted cannot constitute a “plan B” for all of us. There will be no way for humanity to escape from the upcoming disaster if some keep on bargaining for too low targets in terms of emissions reductions.

Climate sceptics will continue to plead for the importance of economy and profitability over so called “alarmist propaganda” and will keep on challenging scientists whom they accuse of catastrophism. But the reality is there: Germany, Belgium, Greece, Italy, Turkey, Canada, India, Greenland etc. have experienced horrible events: floods, fires, heat waves, ice melting and many families who have deplored material and human losses are still recovering and grieving. There are obvious signs that the situation is deteriorating on earth.

It is therefore a strong message that the EU has sent to the rest of the world by adopting its “Fit for 55” proposals. And the recent IPCC report[1] confirms the need to act. FEPORT fully supports the objectives of the EU in terms of climate change mitigation. We cannot afford to delay. It is time to act.

We do collectively need to engage into a constructive cooperation with respect to the reduction of emissions and climate change mitigation. The question is not until when we can postpone, but how we can split the efforts, support the sectors in their decarbonization targets and increase the pressure on those who are still dragging their feet to move.

The “Fit for 55” proposals are interesting because they tackle different dimensions which are complementary. The big challenge will be to make sure that they are consistent with each other. Consistency will for instance be crucial to provide maritime and port stakeholders with visibility over investments that will be needed. The motto “moving green can be smart and profitable” is not a utopia if all parties, public and private, work together.

Another discussion we will soon need to have regards the real price of transport. Can we still as citizens and consumers cope with our contradictions, i.e., pay very low prices for products that have crossed several seas and highways and still be shocked by the melting of the ice in Greenland?

It is time to accept to pay the real price for the products we buy when they come from a long distance or be ready to buy closer, more local. It is time to select e-commerce platforms that privilege sustainable products and sustainable packaging. It is time to consume seasonal fruits and vegetables. Greening transport means to be ready to pay more to green the fleets of ships, trucks, barges etc… However, each mode of transport also needs to invest in decarbonization. Corporate shareholders must also take their share of responsibility and accept that profits do not become only dividends, but are reinvested in decarbonization.

To finish with a more practical note, a small plea to our colleagues from the EU Commission. Most permanent staff members of trade organizations from the maritime sector felt relieved when they heard end of July the good news: the deadline for the replies to the consultations on the “Fit for 55” proposals was postponed to the end of September. So, we are all granted ten additional days to analyze several thousands of pages…

When one knows that for most of the trade associations of the maritime and port sector, seven out of the twelve proposals of the “Fit for 55” package are actually relevant, ten days are very appreciated to consult the membership. Urgency regarding climate change mitigation should not mean precipitation. We need smart and consistent Regulations and a good dialogue with EU institutions.

No doubt that the EU Commission’s staff has produced tremendous effort to elaborate twelve proposals, but – for the sake of constructive dialogue with stakeholders’ organizations – timelines and deadlines should take into account the fact that summer is also a period of time during which teams of experts and permanent staff in non-institutional bodies need to take a break and rest.

Consultations are meant to be an instrument of dialogue between industry and the EU Commission. The COVID-19 period has significantly reduced the number of opportunities to have meaningful exchanges as Zoom, Teams, Webex and others, although being useful platforms, are certainly not a panacea in terms of efficient dialogue.

Continuous adaptation has been essential, and we are all longing for physical meetings where real debates can take place. Meanwhile, a small request to our colleagues from the EU Commission: summer periods are also vacation periods during which staff are reduced, all experts are not always able to leave for holidays in July. Therefore, in general, timeline and deadlines for consultations should be adapted to offer sufficient time for real analysis and feedback.

