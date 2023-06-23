A Visionary at the Helm: Sir Sohan Roy honored with the Prestigious Maritime Personality of the Year Award at the Robban Assafina Maritime Awards Night 2023

Robban Assafina Magazine, a prominent publication in the maritime industry, awarded Sir Sohan Roy the esteemed title of Maritime Personality of the Year at the Robban Assafina Maritime Awards Night 2023. The event was organized on 20th June 2023 at the Hilton Beirut Habtour Grand, Beirut, Lebanon. This prestigious accolade recognizes Sir Sohan Roy’s exceptional contributions to the maritime industry, visionary thoughts, and innovative ideas that have revolutionized the sector.

Sir Sohan Roy expressed his gratitude and excitement upon receiving the Maritime Personality of the Year award, stating, “I am deeply honored to receive this prestigious recognition from Robban Assafina. It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Aries Group team. This award fuels my passion for driving positive change in the maritime industry and contributing to a sustainable future.”

Aries Group recently celebrated its 25th anniversary, where a whopping Dhs 12.5 Million “silver jubilee gift’ to its employees and their parents, spouse and children was announced. Under Sir Sohan Roy’s visionary leadership, the Aries Group has emerged as a beacon of innovation in the maritime sector. The company has become a multinational conglomerate of 60 companies in 25 countries. Under his astute leadership, the company is now a World leader in 5 fields and Middle East’s number 1 in 31 fields. He undertook a world-leading effort to transform 2500 big ships worldwide into green ships to protect our environment and houses the world’s largest Ship Design and Inspection Firm. He also founded the world’s first maritime TV channel – Marine BizTV, and Healthcare TV channel – MediBizTV, established the International Maritime Club-IMC, Indywood Billionaires Club-IBC, and World Medical Council-WMC as part of his Industry integration vision. Sohan Roy is on a mission to transform the academic system into an industrial-oriented career design program. He firmly believes everyone can find happiness by choosing a career matching their talent and passion for better job satisfaction. EFFISM’s efficiency management system can help people achieve this goal.

Aries Group is the first marine company to have introduced an exclusive Happiness Division for its employees to prioritize their mental health and overall well-being, fostering a positive and productive work environment. In the last 25 years, the Aries group has implemented many social responsibility schemes, and Happiness initiatives in the organization. Some of these include like 50% profit share to Staff, Retirement with a pension, Spouse Salary, Parent Pension, menstrual leave, 2-year baby care leave, House for homeless, menstrual leave, Anti Dowry policy, Anti caste system, etc., making it a unique organization globally. He is the first Indian ordained with the prestigious knighthood by Ordo Partis Guelfae of Italy for his humanitarian and environmental protection efforts in business and movies.

Sir Sohan Roy has redefined the maritime landscape through his unwavering commitment to excellence and dedication to sustainable practices. His contributions have not only transformed the industry but also inspired countless professionals to strive for greatness and make a positive impact in their respective fields. Recently, he launched Aries Energy, a new entity to testify to the company’s commitment to sustainable and eco-friendly operations integrating the latest technology. It has now established new ventures in Diving, Drones, aviation, subsea and Artificial intelligence and introduced services for industries like Wind energy, Solar installations, energy efficiency, and green technology. Aries aims to invest further in cutting-edge equipment to ensure it remains at the forefront of innovation in the energy industry.

Sir Sohan Roy is the Founder Chairman and CEO of Aries Group, a multinational conglomerate of 60 companies in 25 countries with footholds in maritime, offshore, medical, Oil & gas, Petrochemical, Renewable energy, entertainment, and media sectors. He is also the President of the International Maritime Club (IMC), the largest association of global maritime organizations. With his visionary leadership and relentless pursuit of excellence, Sir Sohan Roy has made significant contributions to the maritime industry, redefining its landscape and inspiring professionals worldwide.

Source: Robban Assafina Maritime Awards Night 2023