A welcome video from BIMCO’S Secretary General, David Loosley

BIMCO has published a video in which David Loosley, BIMCO’s Secretary General and CEO, who took up the position in July, stresses the importance of creating a resilient future for shipping.

“As I start my tenure as Secretary General of BIMCO, I will work with our members, our executive committee and board of directors, our staff and a wide range of international organizations in order to meet our ambitions. Collaboration and partnership are key and at the heart of our approach,” Loosley says.

Taking up his position, Loosley points to focus areas such as seafarers gaining key worker status, in addition to longer term challenges such as decarbonization, creating resilient infrastructure and supply chains, cyber security and increasing the use of machine intelligence.

“BIMCO will continue providing confident and progressive leadership to give shipping a more powerful voice in shaping their future,” Loosley says.



Source: BIMCO