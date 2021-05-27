AAI and ABB Shanghai reach agreement on Thai Oil Clean Fuels Project

Applied Analytics has secured an order from ABB Engineering (Shanghai) Ltd., for analytical equipment associated with the Thai Oil Clean Fuels Project. The order includes 7 analyzer/sample conditioning packages and is valued at close to a million USD.

Daniel Murphy, the General Manager of AAI said:” We are very pleased that the relationships we began cultivating in Thailand many years ago have been rewarded with this great opportunity. In addition, we certainly welcome the opportunity to work with Petrofac (EPC) and ABB (Integrator) again”.

When asked about his thoughts on working with AAI, Melvin Tng, the General Manager for the ABB Shanghai SIU Unit, Pama said that AAI makes: “Sulfur measurements easy & safe”

Applied Analytics (AAI) was founded in 1994 and is an ISO 9001:2015 certified manufacturer of industrial process analytical instruments. Through a focus on quality and customer support, AAI has established a global presence in the sulfur recovery market.

ABB Engineering (Shanghai) Ltd., was founded in 1999 and is a wholly owned enterprise of ABB with 2000 employees. The company is located in the Shanghai Pudong Kangqiao Industrial Zone and is a major manufacturing/engineering base for instrumentation.

Source: Applied Analytics Inc.