AAL advocates for transparent sustainability reporting as it releases first public ESG record

The frontrunner in premium project heavy lift shipping has just published its 2022 sustainability credentials and ongoing efforts to AAL Shipping (AAL) has released a comprehensive 2022 Sustainability Report, sharing its activity and strategy across key Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) pillars for 2022 with the global industry.

“This 360-degree ESG report details multiple aspects of AAL’s operations on land and sea, not only outlining the environmental impact of our sailings and cargo operations, but also highlighting the ethnically, culturally, and socially diverse team of professionals we employ, and the systems, processes, and extracurricular activities developed to support them,” said Felix Schoeller, AAL Director and Head of the carrier’s Sustainability Committee.

“Sustainability has for years been embedded into the strategic thinking and culture at AAL, with our quality, environmental, and energy management processes already accredited by relevant ISO certification and internal sustainability reports developed to benchmark that progress.

“Despite not being the first report of its kind that we have produced, our 2022 report is the first to be developed within a rigid GRI framework and then released publicly. We are extremely proud of it and the ongoing advances it represents.”

The report furthermore details AAL’s efforts to reuse, reduce, and recycle across its global office network, and its involvement in the EU-funded NH3Craft project to develop a high-volume storage solution for liquid ammonia on vessels, with the goal of reducing Greenhouse Gas emissions by 50 percent by 2050.

As the shipping industry moves towards greater sustainability oversight, major industry players are becoming more attentive to proven and verifiable ESG standards when choosing their partners, and AAL seeks to be at the forefront of this change and to be aligned with its customers’ requirements.

As one of the only carriers in the sector to have produced such a report, AAL aims to set the industry standard and establish itself as an advocate for good governance and reporting.

“We recognise that our global activities can have a significant impact on the environment and the communities in which we operate. As such, we have committed to ensuring that we work in a manner that is sustainable, ethical, and socially responsible,” concluded Schoeller.

The report was produced by AAL’s Sustainability Committee, including Felix Schoeller, Director; Valentin Gherciu, Global Head of Operations; John Pittalis, Head of Marketing & Communications; and Steward Chen, Business Analyst, and was developed in line with strict disclosure requirements laid out by the Global Reporting Index (GRI) framework. AAL was further supported by specialist sustainability adviser Grow Sustainability Consulting, based in Cyprus.

To read the full 2022 Sustainability Report online, click here. To download it, click here.

The AAL team will be on hand to discuss the report and the Company’s latest service and project developments at Breakbulk Americas 2023 in Houston, USA, from 26th to 28th of September 2023.

Source: ALL