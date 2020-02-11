AAL Celebrates 25th Anniversary With Launch Of Europe – Middle East / India – Asia Monthly Liner Service

Launching this month, the Europe – Middle East / India – Asia Monthly Liner Service will connect main ports between Europe, Middle East / India and Asia, to serve the market’s MPP & project heavy-lift cargo transport requirements.

January 2020 – In celebration of its milestone 25th year of operations, the award-winning multipurpose and project heavy-lift carrier, AAL Shipping, has announced the launch of a new service – the Europe – Middle East / India – Asia Monthly Liner Service – that will offer the market trusted and scheduled monthly liner sailings, connecting main ports between Europe, Middle East / India, and Asia. It will harness AAL’s 2nd generation 31,000 dwt ‘mega-size’ A-Class fleet, renowned for its 40,000 cbm cargo intake capacity and 700t lift capability.

The new liner service will follow a fixed route, with port call flexibility. Base ports will include Antwerp, Porto Marghera, Jebel Ali, Dammam, Mumbai, Singapore, Shanghai, Tianjin and Masan. AAL is drawing on its 25 years expertise in operating MPP liner services to bring this exciting new service to market and is further strengthening its team with the appointment of liner service expert, Captain Kay Goldenstein, who will oversee the new operation from AAL’s European Hub office in Hamburg.

Christophe Grammare, AAL’s Commercial Director, commented, “The Europe – Middle East / India – Asia Monthly Liner Service is a natural addition to our existing portfolio of tailor-made tramp chartering solutions and other established scheduled liner services between Asia and Oceania. The fact that the launch of this new service coincides with our 25-year anniversary is testament to the ambition of AAL to serve its customers where they most need us and where we can offer the market a more competitive and effective solution for their multipurpose heavy-lift cargo needs, than currently on offer.”

He added, “Kay Goldenstein is just the person we wanted to run this service and he makes a valuable addition to our already strengthened European team. We will soon be issuing the first schedule for this service and, in fact, are already taking cargo bookings through our local network of offices along the route.”

Source: AAL