AAL Joins Shipping Australia As A New Member

Shipping Australia (SAL) is delighted to welcome heavy lift and multi-purpose ship operator AAL Shipping (AAL) as a full member!

AAL is a highly-awarded breakbulk and project heavy lift carrier with over 26 years of experience creating and delivering solutions for vital global sectors including oil, gas, mining, energy, construction, and agriculture. It is one of the multipurpose shipping sector’s top carriers by total fleet deadweight.

AAL operates regular sailings on key trade lanes, comprising scheduled monthly liner services between Europe, Middle East, India, Asia, and Oceania backed by additional and frequent sailings through the Americas and the rest of the world. It carries many different cargo types including project heavy lift, breakbulk, steel, and bulk commodities.

The company operates a young and large fleet of modern multi-purpose heavy lift vessels. The fleet comprises a variety of size classes that combine strong heavy lift capability (700 tonnes max), with a high volume (40,000 cubic metres max) and a range of tonnage greater than 30,000 deadweight.

With 11 representative offices on four continents, AAL’s team comprises over 25 different nationalities and 35 spoken languages, ensuring a local 24/7 service in key trading hubs and in support of major trade lanes globally.

Frank Mueller, General Manager of AAL Australia, explained, “AAL is proud to be joining Shipping Australia. We are confident that our extensive and very specialised project heavy lift and breakbulk cargo experience within the Australian market will be of value to the organisation – especially considering that our core customer base represents some of the most dynamic and important industry verticals, like mining, power generation, agriculture, and infrastructure development.

“Australia is such an important region for AAL and our customers worldwide and has been for over 26 years. SAL is the perfect partner to make our collective industry voices heard – whether on a political or general level.”

Shipping Australia Chief Executive Officer Captain Melwyn Noronha enthusiastically welcomed AAL as a new member.

“AAL undertakes a critical and specialised transport task that greatly benefits Australia. Our major primary, manufacturing, and resources industries are wholly dependent upon seaborne breakbulk and heavy lift seaborne transport services. Safe ocean transport of huge and extremely heavy industrial equipment requires highly sophisticated engineering and project management skills and experience. It is sophistication and experience that AAL possesses in large quantities,” Captain Noronha said.

“We are very fortunate to have AAL join us as a full member. AAL’s input and insight will be invaluable to Shipping Australia in our advocacy of policies that benefit the industry. We look forward to working with AAL.

“And, of course, every new company that joins Shipping Australia strengthens the voice of ocean going carriers and members of related industries in Australia. But, more importantly, as a highly-functioning ocean shipping industry enables and boosts economic activity, a broadly-represented ocean industry can be successful in advocating for policies that benefit all the people of Australia.”

Source: AAL