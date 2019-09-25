AAL ‘LIFTS’ its customer service to another level with SEDNA

AAL, one of the world’s largest and most trusted breakbulk and project heavy lift operators, has selected SEDNA as its company-wide email solution and team collaboration platform. By adopting SEDNA, AAL has consolidated multiple systems into a single, cloud-based technology and already migrated the innovative system across its entire office network in Asia, Europe, Americas, Oceania and Middle East.

A global service provider with 25 years’ experience, AAL recognises that people are its most important asset and that clear and efficient communication between stakeholders is critical. The company has a mandate to leverage modern hardware, advanced systems and innovative technology wherever required to help meet customer demand and achieve its corporate vision. Christophe Grammare, AAL’s Commercial Director explained, “Before SEDNA, AAL operated multiple platforms to deal with incoming email and convert cargo enquiries into processable data. We were using two email systems concurrently and an on-premise solution that was proving inefficient in keeping-up with our growth curve and volume of inquiries we were handling daily.”

He added, “We were in the market for a single collaborative email solution and became aware of SEDNA, knowing other industry stakeholders already using the system. We wanted a harmonised and adaptable cloud-based system that could process and archive large quantities of email in an efficient, organised manner and help us optimise our customer response times and overall service efficiency.” Grammare highlighted three key features that set SEDNA apart, “The first, is the system’s ability to share email and related data between teams without individuals having to physically forward anything. The second, is that it automatically tracks and displays who’s read and even commented on an email – significantly improving transparency, within a fast-moving group email environment.

The third, is its email tagging algorithm – tailormade for AAL – that enables immediate identification, archiving and retrieval of email.” Dan James, Product Director at SEDNA, emphasised the company’s focus on developing a platform that helps teams work better together. “In our experience, Chartering and Operations teams find traditional email systems lack the functionality and processing capability to efficiently distill and disseminate large volumes of data to complete tasks or provide deeper insights into the performance of individuals.

Our goal is to provide a solution that enables the teams within large global organisations like AAL to stay connected and optimise their productivity.” Mr. Grammare concluded, “AAL is the multipurpose sector’s most awarded carrier and a focus on service quality at every level of the organisation is what sets us apart. In SEDNA, we’ve found a partner that shares that philosophy and have been impressed by its ability to adapt and develop in response to our demands.”

