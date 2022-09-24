AAL named ship operator of the year at the HLPFI awards 2022

AAL Shipping (AAL) has been named the ‘Ship Operator of the Year’ at the annual Heavy Lift and Project Forwarding International (HLPFI) Awards night, held in Hamburg, Germany on Thursday 22nd September.

AAL has remained committed to its project cargo customers over the past year, rerouting vessels, and adding capacity to its busiest services to bring shippers more choice regularity.

“We’re incredibly committed to meeting the needs of our customers, and to be recognised with this award for a second time is a testament to our dedication in this endeavour,” said John Pittalis, Marketing & Communications Manager, AAL.

“We will continue to strive to be the carrier of choice, as we push forward with multiple projects to not only enhance our service offering but also to drive the sustainability of our operations for the benefit of the entire sector.”

Judges were looking for a carrier that has demonstrated its ability to efficiently support the movement by sea of heavy and oversize project cargoes over the past 12 months, demonstrating in particular the ability to adapt to challenging market conditions and the changing needs of customers.

AAL has continued to prioritise breakbulk and project customers despite sharp growth in the container market within the MPP sector.

The last 12 months has also seen AAL acquire more than eight second-hand vessels and order six 32,000 dwt heavy lift ‘Super B-Class’ vessels, designed by its in-house engineers.

The ‘Super B-Class’ vessels break new ground in MPP ship design and technologies, to optimise seafarer wellbeing as well cargo intake, while also running on dual-fuel engines, ready to harness new, greener fuels and support AAL’s charter to be a frontrunner for more sustainable shipping solutions.

