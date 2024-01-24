AAL Shipping Joins Maritime Anti-Corruption Network

Premium project heavy lift carrier, AAL Shipping (AAL), has joined the Maritime Anti-Corruption Network (MACN). The MACN is a global business network dedicated to freeing the maritime industry of corruption and enabling fair trade harmonisation across the world’s jurisdictions. Established in 2011 by a small group of maritime companies, MACN’s membership has grown to over 190 companies worldwide and is one of the pre-eminent examples of collective action to tackle corruption in the shipping industry.

Felix Schoeller, Director of AAL and Member of its Sustainability Committee, commented, “Good governance is critical to AAL’s corporate ethics, and we are doing whatever we can to harmonise the strictest Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards across our operations and global network. In this regard, joining the MACN was a fundamental requirement in protecting the interest of our customers and supply chain partners, no matter where in the world they operate.

“AAL is looking forward to being an active member of this organisation. The MACN is incredibly proactive in raising standards amongst its membership to help fight corruption, but also in harnessing its collective power to lobby for change and fair-trade principles.”

Cecilia Muller Torbrand, CEO of the MACN, added, “We are delighted to welcome AAL Shipping to the Maritime Anti-Corruption Network and are looking forward to its active engagement in the Network.”

As part of its advocacy for sustainable practices, good corporate governance, and in the protection of its global partners, AAL has also taken a strong position on international sanctions adherence and the harmonization of ethical business conduct across its entire operational network. AAL was also the first multipurpose project heavy lift carrier to calculate and employ measures ahead of the January 1st 2024 launch of the European Union Emission Trading Scheme (EUETS).

Source: AAL Shipping