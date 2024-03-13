AAL Shipping Scoops Silver At Top Asia Sustainability Reporting Awards

The global heavy lift carrier was awarded via a panel of independent judges in recognition of best practice in sustainability reporting, following the release of its 2022 Sustainability Report

Singapore, Tuesday, 12th March 2024: AAL Shipping (AAL), the premium project heavy lift carrier, has scooped Silver in the Asia Sustainability Reporting Awards, which recognise and honour Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) reporting best practice.

AAL received its accolade within the category Asia’s Best Sustainability Report (SME) and was significantly the only multipurpose project heavy lift cargo carrier to be shortlisted for any award on the evening.

Felix Schoeller, AAL Director and Head of its Sustainability Committee, said: “This accolade builds on years of robust and sustained efforts by AAL to be an industry leader in sustainability and ethical practices, something that we adhere to at every level of our global operations.

“Furthermore, we were the only multipurpose project heavy lift cargo carrier to be shortlisted by the judges for an award and this highlights our role as a global advocate for good governance and reporting within our niche sector, and we hope it will help to inspire positive change as the industry moves towards greater sustainability oversight.”

The award follows last year’s release of AAL’s 2022 Sustainability Report, which detailed the carrier’s activity and strategy across key ESG pillars.

It referenced multiple aspects of AAL’s operations on land and sea, not only outlining the environmental impact of sailings and cargo operations, but also highlighting the Carrier’s ethnically, culturally, and socially diverse team of professionals, and the systems, processes and extracurricular activities developed to support them on land and sea.

AAL’s report was developed with reference to Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards – widely recognised as providing a comprehensive framework for sustainability reporting and in helping organisations better understand and quantify their economic, environmental, and social activity and its impact.

Source: AAL