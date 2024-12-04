AAL Shipping strengthens focus on the Indian market with latest project heavy lift shipments

The recent deployment of the 31,000 dwt ‘AAL Kembla’ to transport project heavy lift cargoes from India to the Americas reinforces AAL Shipping’s increasing focus on the Indian market. The premium project carrier is strengthening its presence in the country, connecting Europe with India and India to the US Gulf with both monthly liner and tailormade tramp chartering services to offer extensive coverage for local and related shippers.

The ’AAL Kembla’ – one of nine vessels in AAL’s celebrated A-Class fleet – docked at Adani Hazira Port in late September on AAL’s monthly scheduled ‘Europe – Middle East/India – Asia Monthly Liner Service’. It was tasked with loading two shipments bound for New Orleans, USA, and Salina Cruz, Mexico, respectively, to connect with AAL Kembla’s next voyage on the ‘Asia – Americas Trade Route’.

The cargoes were booked in coordination with AAL’s local agent in India, Merchant Shipping Services, and comprised 29 packages in total. For Salina Cruz, the 1,636 cbm shipment included power plant equipment manufactured in Hazira, with individual unit weights of 200 tonnes. The second shipment, bound for New Orleans, involved oversized Air Furnace Lower Shells, totalling 2,010 cbm and with individual weights tipping the scales at 75 tonnes.

AAL Kembla’s own 700-tonne capacity heavy lift cranes made light work of lifting and stowing the cargoes into both its holds and on deck, with expert planning ensuring all units were loaded onboard in a safe and timely fashion.

Karim Smaili, General Manager Middle East at AAL Shipping, explained: “We have distinct services that offer monthly connections from Europe to India, and India to the US Gulf, connecting with major trade hubs around the world to provide extensive coverage for the region. The success of these India fixtures underscores AAL’s robust capabilities in handling complex project cargo and highlights the strategic importance of India as a hub in our global service network.”

He added: “As the available time at the berth at Adani Hazira port was strictly constrained, we needed to complete the loading operations efficiently and safely. We worked from 6am to ensure we had sufficient daylight hours to load the heavy packages, working until midnight to ensure all cargoes were stowed and secured ready for departure. This required excellent planning from all stakeholders to ensure the operations were completed without delay.

“AAL’s strengthened network between India and major global markets, and our close coordination with Merchant Shipping Services, ensures efficient and seamless services to and from the country – even for the most complex of cargoes.”

Source: AAL Shipping