AAL wins ‘Best Project Cargo Shipping 2019’ at the AFLAS Awards

AAL has won the ‘Best Shipping Line – Project Cargo’ at the 2019 Asian Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain Awards (AFLAS), held this week in Hong Kong.

Facing stiff competition from other leading operators in the project cargo category, this marks the sixth successive win for AAL. The awards were voted on by industry professionals and customers from across the Asian freight, logistics and shipping industries.

Speaking after the event, Kyriacos Panayides, AAL’s Managing Director, commented: “We’re deeply proud to have once again been recognised as Asia’s leading project cargo carrier. The fact that this award is voted for by customers and peers across Asia means even more, as they truly understand what it takes to deliver a consistently high service in this extremely demanding sector.

“The nature of project cargo is that is that it’s always different and each operation poses its own individual challenges every time. We therefore dedicate this award to both our land-based teams and seafarers across Asia who, for 25 years, have consistently provided a great end-to-end service to our customers in the region. This couldn’t happen without their commitment, professionalism and expertise.”

The AFLAS Awards is one of the most prestigious occasions in the Asian freight, logistics and supply chain calendar. The awards recognise industry leadership and consistency in service quality, innovation, customer-relationship management, and reliability.

Source: AAL