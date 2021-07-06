Aas Mek contracts Hydroniq for Sølvtrans duo

Norwegian shipbuilder Aas Mek. Verksted has awarded Hydroniq Coolers contracts to deliver the marine cooling system to two wellboats that the shipyard is building for wellboat company Sølvtrans.

Hydroniq Coolers will supply its hull-integrated “Rack” seawater cooling system to the two wellboats, which are newbuilds 211 and 212 from Aas Mek. Verksted.

Aas Mek. Verksted, and indirectly Sølvtrans, has also chosen Hydroniq Coolers’ hull-integrated marine cooling system for newbuilds 208 – 210, 204, 200 and 199

The “Rack” cooler is integrated in the hull below the main engine room of the vessel, where it reduces temperatures in the ship’s engines and other auxiliary systems through use of seawater, but without taking up valuable engine room space. This is a favoured solution for both vessel crew and owners.

“The long-standing partnership Aas Mek. Verksted has struck up with Sølvtrans as well as with key local suppliers such as Hydroniq Coolers is the closest the industry has seen to assembly line production of wellboats. We are very proud to have once again been chosen as supplier of the marine cooling system,” says Jan Inge Johannesen, sales manager at Hydroniq Coolers.

Similar to newbuilds 208, 209 and 210, the two latest vessel newbuilds will incorporate a newly composed Rack unit that Hydroniq Coolers has developed together with Aas Mek. Verksted and Sølvtrans. The objective has been to further increase the cooling system’s operational flexibility by incorporating three cooling systems within each unit, compared to the standardised solution of two. Three cooling systems eliminates the need for an external plate heat exchanger that is connected to the cooling unit.

Hydroniq Coolers will manufacture and assemble the equipment at its headquarters outside Aalesund, Norway, and deliver it to Aas Mek. Verksted’s yard at Vestnes, Møre and Romsdal county in Norway. The Rack seawater coolers will be delivered during the second half of 2022.

The two sister wellboats are of the yard’s own design, type AAS 3002 ST. Each vessel has a load capacity of 3,000 cubic metres across two wells. They are 76.96 metres long, 17.80 metres wide and 5.80 metres depth moulded. The two newbuilds will be delivered to Sølvtrans during 2023.

Hydroniq Coolers is owned by Norwegian investment company SMV Invest AS (formerly Sperre Mek. Verksted AS).

Source: Hydroniq Coolers AS