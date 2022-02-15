Aas Mek taps pg flow solutions for more Cølvtrans vessels

Aas Mekaniske Verksted has awarded PG Flow Solutions a contract to deliver numerous pumps to two wellboats that the Norwegian shipbuilder is building for wellboat company Sølvtrans.

Norwegian pump and liquid handling specialist PG Flow Solutions will deliver eight of the company’s large seawater circulation pumps, which ensure continuous seawater circulation in the boat’s well, to each of the two wellboats. Additionally, the company will also supply various engine room pumps that are required for the main engine and support engines, plus various other general-purpose pumps as required for operating the wellboats.

The two new wellboats are newbuilds number 211 and 212 from Aas Mek. Verksted. At year-end 2020, PG Flow Solutions won the contracts to deliver similar pump systems to newbuilds 208, 209 and 210.

“We are highly familiar with Aas Mek’s working methods and vessel design, and they know our pump technology very well. I think we both view our cooperation as smooth and relatively risk-free, while at the same time being acutely aware of the strict quality requirements we always must deliver according to,” says Øyvind Berg, vice president of sales and marketing at PG Flow Solutions.

The two sister wellboats are of the yard’s own design, type AAS 3002 ST. Each vessel has a load capacity of 3,000 cubic metres across two wells. They are 76.96 metres long, 17.80 metres wide and 5.80 metres depth moulded. They will be delivered to Sølvtrans during 2023.

PG Flow Solutions’ seawater circulation pumps are highly effective and have been developed to ensure best possible animal welfare, which in turn translates to financial gain for the end-user. The vessel crew can easily maintain the pumps themselves, without support from an external service technician, which keeps operating costs down.

The pump systems will be assembled at PG Flow Solutions’ main manufacturing facility at Sande in Vestfold, Norway, and delivered to Aas Mekaniske Verksted’s yard at Vestnes, Norway. PG Flow Solutions has not disclosed the value of the contract.

PG Flow Solutions provides proprietary solutions, systems and products for companies within the energy, maritime, aquaculture and land-based process industries. The company’s headquarters and main manufacturing facility is located in Sande, Vestfold, Norway.

Source: PG Flow Solutions