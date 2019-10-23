ABB Ability™ Remote Insights for service helps customers bring operations back online more quickly with remote expert support and guidance

ABB, a leading provider of integrated automation solutions, is introducing a new augmented reality platform to improve the ability of ABB and its customers to speed response times, extend asset lifecycles, improve production performance and ensure operational excellence. ABB Ability™ Remote Insights for service is being introduced at the Industrial Transformation Asia Pacific EXPO in Singapore, Oct. 22-24.

Augmented reality is a technology that allows computer-generated information, data, images, video or other content to be overlaid onto the real-world environment through applications on devices such as smartphones, tablets or wearable technology such as Google Glass or Microsoft Hololens smartglasses.

ABB Ability™ Remote Insights for service uses commercially available headsets to assist field service technicians and expand the reach of ABB subject matter experts. The technology enables a field service technician to share his or her view of a situation using the device’s camera, and receive guidance directly from an expert through on-screen annotations, chat, and document sharing. This improves asset and production availability for customers as maintenance actions can be completed faster.

“With this technology, an ABB expert can guide remote field service personnel through a sequence to replace a part, for instance,” said Michael Kerley, research & development manager for pulp & paper quality control and web imaging systems. “The high-level remote support technician can see what the local user sees via the AR device and guide them through the service action,” continued Kerley.

In addition to faster service response times, benefits include reduced training costs, faster ramp-up time and enhanced safety for both ABB and customers.

“There is a clear safety aspect here,” said Kerley. “The technician can focus efforts on the equipment and keep both hands available, instead of holding or looking at a paper manual.”

Augmented reality will redefine service delivery for ABB customers. Augmented reality technology heralds an innovative new era for field maintenance of any ABB product or solution, such as measurement instrumentation and automation system components. ABB plans to implement ABB Remote Insight for multiple assets and in multiple industries.

ABB is working with several field service organizations and industry groups in developing further augmented reality applications that will provide enhanced service delivery using best-in-class tools, tailored to meet customer needs.

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a technology leader that is driving the digital transformation of industries. With a history of innovation spanning more than 130 years, ABB has four customer-focused, globally leading businesses: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, and Robotics & Discrete Automation, supported by the ABB Ability™ digital platform. ABB’s Power Grids business will be divested to Hitachi in 2020. ABB operates in more than 100 countries with about 147,000 employees.

Source: ABB