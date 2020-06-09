ABB marine software to boost ship safety and efficiency for Roll Group

ABB has won a contract to supply the leading-edge digital solution ABB Ability™ Marine Advisory System – OCTOPUS to Roll Group’s latest vessel, BigRoll Biscay

BigRoll Biscay is the eighth vessel in Dutch heavy lift specialist’s fleet to rely on ABB marine software, which improves the safety and efficiency of ship operations by optimizing the route based on weather and forecasted vessel motions.

Vessel motion monitoring and forecasting is critical for heavy lift vessels that need to move safely when in transit. ABB Ability™ Marine Advisory System – OCTOPUS software helps find the most optimal transit based on changes in weather and wave conditions, making it a vital tool for ship safety and route planning

“Protecting cargo through motion monitoring and forecasting is key, considering the value of the heavy loads Roll Group takes care of,” said Joep Janssens, Sr Project Engineer, “OCTOPUS provides advice that helps us avoid sea areas where excessive vessel motions are likely to occur, protecting our cargo from damage. While minimizing the environmental forces, motion-based route optimization also decreases fuel consumption and helps cut emissions as a result.”

The 146-meter long, 12,285 DWT module carrier, which allows project cargoes to be rolled or lifted on board, has joined the Roll Group fleet in early 2020. The BigRoll Biscay order extends a relationship between ABB and Roll Group that has been developing since 2009, when the first contract for ABB Ability™ Marine Advisory System – OCTOPUS was signed.

BigRoll Biscay will also access the ABB Ability™ Marine Fleet Portal, which allows shipowners to track vessels continuously and download data for further evaluation. “The combination of OCTOPUS and Marine Fleet Portal means that we maintain full visibility of the asset and get up-to-date data that allows us to improve our operations,” said Joep Janssens, Sr Project Engineer.

“OCTOPUS has been proving its value to Roll Group in heavy lift vessel management, crew and cargo safety for over a decade,” said Juha Koskela, Managing Director, ABB Marine & Ports. “Once more, a customer renowned for the highest standards is placing its trust in ABB Ability™ advisory software to deliver increased operational safety, extended operational window, lower fuel consumption and reduced emissions. Working together, OCTOPUS advisory software and the ABB Ability™ Marine Fleet Portal offer a prime example of ABB’s ‘Electric. Digital. Connected.’ strategy in action.”

ABB estimates that ABB Ability™ Marine Advisory System – OCTOPUS is currently supporting 90 percent of the semi-submersible heavy lift ships in operation.

