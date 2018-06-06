ABB Turbocharging Service Point opening at MMS shipyard in Limassol, Cyprus

ABB Turbocharging and Multimarine Services Ltd (MMS) have agreed an ABB Turbocharging Service Point will open at the MMS shipyard facility at Limassol Port, Cyprus, for ultimate convenience for customers.

The deal confirms the creation of the first turbocharging service point in Limassol to be located at a shipyard, after proactive discussions between ABB Turbocharging Greece & Cyprus and MMS to relocate ABB’s local service facilities. The relocation will support a closer physical pick up point for marine customers, providing convenience and faster access to customized servicing for optimal uptime and fleet productivity.

“This is a positive agreement for ABB Turbocharging and will enable us to better serve our customers by offering reliable, timely servicing directly from Limassol Port,” said Mr John Smyrneos, Manager, ABB Turbocharging Greece & Cyprus.

While located on third-party premises, the ABB Service Point is non-exclusive. It is open to all ABB Turbocharging customers across industries including marine, oil and gas, power generation, earthmoving and mining.

Highly qualified service technicians and engineers will offer customized solutions for dry-docking and afloat vessel repairs. Other service solutions available will include preventive and responsive service, overhauls of ABB turbochargers (all types and sizes), replacing ABB turbocharger components, reblading, dynamic balancing, shaft repairs, blasting of components, hydro and ultrasonic testing of casings, hardness tests of compressor wheels, retrofits, troubleshooting and installing measuring systems, and CPEX Customer Part Exchange of reconditioned components.

Mr Rolf Bosma, Head of Service Sales for ABB Turbocharging, said the facility will add an extra touchpoint for customers across an expansive service network that includes over 100 Service Stations in more than 50 countries.

“This Service Point will be a valuable addition to our overall service network when it opens in Q3 2018,” he said.

Alex Antippas, Director, Business Development, Multimarine Services said, “The ABB Turbocharging Service Point is a welcome addition to our shipyard facility. It is a highly valuable service offering and Multimarine Services are confident in the capabilities offered by ABB Turbocharging to deliver quality and sustainable services to our local and international clients.”

ABB Turbocharging’s service philosophy is about enhancing original performance, with customized solutions enabling maximum possible output and highest engine fuel efficiency for lowest total cost of ownership in the long term. In addition, customers benefit from peace of mind with guaranteed 98% spare parts availability and delivery to every airport within 48 hours.

In recent years, ABB Turbocharging has opened several new Service Stations, and made improvements with upgrades and relocation projects across its international network. The improvements reflect ABB Turbocharging’s continued commitment – as an original equipment manufacturer with over 125 years of experience – to exceed customers’ expectations with reliable, on-time servicing 24/7.

The company is committed to continuous improvement and is integrating digital solutions with servicing. A focus on integrated operations and coordinated, connected servicing is possible because of ABB’s position as an international technology leader. An ongoing investment in innovation supports ingenuity, and this is informing progress with servicing operations at ABB Turbocharging, both locally in the Mediterranean and around the world.

ABB Turbocharging signed the agreement with MMS during the Posidonia exhibition at the ABB stand (Hall 2 | 2.211) on Tuesday June 5, 2018, at 2.30pm.

Source: ABB Turbocharging