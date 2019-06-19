ABB wins system package with Keppel for dredging contractor Van Oord

ABB to deliver benefits of integrated vessel systems to two dredgers built by Keppel Offshore & Marine for Van Oord, securing a first full-scope power, automation and navigation contract for specialized dredger market.

The landmark order – ABB’s largest dredging vessel project for a European end customer – covers integrated electrical power, automation, control and navigation packages for a pair of 10,500m3 capacity trailing suction hopper dredgers built for the Dutch dredging and marine contractor Van Oord. The vessels, which will feature dual-fuel engines, are being built by the Singaporean yard Keppel Offshore & Marine and are due for delivery in 2021.

“Special attention has been paid to the efficiency of these vessels,” said Jaap de Jong, Director of the Ship Management Department, Van Oord. “They will be highly sophisticated, and they also need to be very flexible. ABB has shown flexibility as a systems integrator in covering the entire power, automation, navigation and dredging control systems, but also in adapting to the ship management optimization software developed by Van Oord and based on our specialization in this market. We look forward to welcoming these fully-integrated vessels into service.”

The scope of supply includes generators, main switchboards, distribution switchboards, propulsion drives with associated control systems and transformers. ABB will also supply a Power Management System, an Alarm Management System and a Vessel Management System based on ABB AbilityTM System 800xA, as well as a highly customized dredging control system, which will help increase the efficiency of dredging operations.

Additionally, ABB will deliver a complete bridge solution, which will include custom-designed ergonomic consoles, a remote-control system, pilot chairs, and a navigation system. As part of the navigation package, ABB will integrate the Synapsis NX INS bridge and navigation technology from Raytheon Anschütz. The system includes multifunctional workstations, autopilot and track control system, radars, navigation sensors that fully integrate with ABB’s propulsion, automation and control.

The custom-designed bridge solution and the integration of navigation, propulsion, automation and control systems reduces the amount of hardware required on board and increases the overall level of safety and efficiency of operations.

ABB Ability™ Remote Diagnostic Services for Marine enable remote equipment monitoring while data analytics will allow predictive maintenance, planned service interventions or even remote technical support of the new vessels, supported from seven existing shore-based ABB Marine & Ports’ Collaborative Operations Centers.

“In line with ABB’s vision for an electric, digital and connected maritime industry, we are proud to bring our established advantage as the supplier of integrated power, automation and navigation systems to the Keppel-built dredgers for Van Oord,” said Juha Koskela, Managing Director, ABB Marine & Ports. “Projects to build such complex vessels benefit from efficiencies that are only available to experienced integrators overseeing the complete package. ABB’s global strength with local presence in the marine industry has once again proved decisive in securing this partnership with one of the world’s leading shipyard groups.”

Source: ABB