ABB’s analytics and AI software can help ships improve efficiency and cut fuel consumption

Digital technologies, including AI, data integration and analytics solutions, are expected to transform international shipping in the coming decades as shipowners are seeking solutions that allow them to increase operational efficiency and sustainability and help to comply with environmental regulations. A persistent challenge has been the tendency to gather and process data on a system-by-system basis, rather than analyzing interdependent operations. Feeding datasets into disconnected ‘silos’ limits meaningful analytics capability, burying potential efficiency gains in an ocean of data.

The ABB Ability™ Genix Industrial Analytics and AI Suite, now available for shipping companies, unleashes the power of advanced analytics and Artificial Intelligence to drive better decisions and significant efficiency gains.

ABB Ability™ Genix is a scalable advanced analytics platform that collects operational, engineering and information technology data from onboard equipment and converts it into actionable insights that help shipowners improve operational efficiency, safety and sustainability. The solution opens the way to analyze the relationships between processes and events, using embedded fusion hubs, machine learning and advanced analytical components to map out a far richer picture of what is really taking place on a vessel or across a fleet

.

ABB estimates that deeper insights into a vessel’s operational data, amplified by AI and analytics enabled by ABB Ability™ Genix, can result in up to 10 percent fuel reduction, cutting costs and emissions as a result. Additionally, maintenance savings utilizing condition-based monitoring and early identification of potential malfunctions improve vessel uptime and reduces essential service visits to vessels by as much as 30 percent.

Sustainable transportation including marine vessels plays an important role in ushering in a low-carbon future. With shipping accounting for up to 3 percent of the world’s total greenhouse gas emissions, the marine industry is under regulatory pressure to halve its carbon footprint by 2050.

“ABB is now offering the marine industry a scalable platform that is flexible enough to meet today’s needs cost effectively, and robust enough to support tomorrow’s ambitions,” said Jyri Jusslin, Head of Global Service, ABB Marine & Ports. “Whether the goal is to save fuel and cut emissions, enhance vessel uptime or to improve a company’s financial performance, all digitalization projects benefit from the most extensive monitoring and measurement. Exploiting digital analytics to its full potential relies on comprehensive data.”

With ABB Ability™ Genix, marine customers can subscribe to a variety of analytics on demand. This makes the solution suited both to shipowners taking their first digital steps as well as those already well advanced in digitalization and looking to develop a more holistic approach to vessel management.

“ABB Ability™ Genix allows leveraging the power of data integration that can be customized to a client’s fleet or vessel performance needs,” said Antto Shemeikka, Head of Digital Services, ABB Marine & Ports. “The platform pools large varieties of data from shipboard systems, such as maintenance systems and third-party equipment, to deliver greater data fusion than has ever been possible.”

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a leading global technology company that energizes the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future. By connecting software to its electrification, robotics, automation and motion portfolio, ABB pushes the boundaries of technology to drive performance to new levels. With a history of excellence stretching back more than 130 years, ABB’s success is driven by about 105,000 talented employees in over 100 countries.

Source: ABB