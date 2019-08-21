ABB’s digital solution for shipping fleets helps to further reduce fuel costs and environmental footprint

CCPO offers high quality service to its charter clients and professional ship management for 111 of own and third-party ships. They were an early adopter of the smart engine performance diagnostics software, Tekomar XPERT, during its initial release in 2015. The latest Tekomar XPERT for fleet web application launched in June this year at CIMAC Congress and incorporates all standard features found in the original Tekomar XPERT application with the additional fleet functionality specifically developed to support management decisions.

Tekomar XPERT for fleet, features an easy-access web application interface, which provides accurate insight into engine performance from fleet to vessel level through key performance indicators (KPIs) such as engine health, optimization potential and fleet performance benchmarking. These KPIs provide a helicopter view of engine performance across an entire fleet regardless of engine make, type and age. Ships and fleets are listed according to current performance and provide the technical management with an immediate indication on their status.

Poor performing vessels are less cost effective and emit more pollutants into the atmosphere than necessary. Tekomar XPERT for fleet, identifies the necessary adjustments required to reach optimum engine performance and efficiency at a fleet wide level, creating both fuel and emissions savings.

“We are always looking to adopt the latest technological advances to minimize our environmental footprint; this is a key driver for us when procuring services and products,” said Christoph Gessner, Managing Director, CCPO “With Tekomar XPERT for fleet, through optimizing our engine health, we can minimize costs and the environmental footprint, and in return we can pass on these benefits to our customers.”

Beat Güttinger, Head of Tekomar, ABB Turbocharging said: “We are continuously looking to improve our offerings to more advanced solutions and supporting our customers to differentiate themselves in the market. Our long-standing positive relationship with CCPO, being an early adopter of our latest web application on CCPO’s entire fleet, demonstrates their confidence in ABB’s ability to deliver innovative solutions to the market.”

Tekomar XPERT for fleet solution for CCPO was delivered in July 2019 and includes additional e-learning, fleet administration and multiple access levels functionality.

Tekomar XPERT for fleet enhances the proven Tekomar XPERT desktop application with its unique diagnostics and advisory on engine performance and allows company-wide engine performance assessment with controlled and consolidated analysis across a fleet. It facilitates the benchmarking and ranking of engines, vessels and fleets and the user-friendly dashboard can be customized according to role.

Tekomar XPERT can be used with any diesel or gas engine, irrespective of manufacturer, type, age or size. There is no hardware to install and the application can be dropped into the shipping company’s normal IT system. It is subscription-based solution. More than 1,500 vessels have been equipped with the software to date.

Source: ABB