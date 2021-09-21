ABB’s Eero Lehtovaara appointed Chair of EU association Waterborne Technology Platform

ABB Marine & Ports’ Head of Regulatory and Public Affairs, Eero Lehtovaara, has been elected Chair of the Board for major EU research and development forum Waterborne Technology Platform (Waterborne TP) during the association’s general assembly on September 15, 2021.

Aiming to establish a continuous dialogue between all stakeholders in the maritime industry and related sectors on R&D, Waterborne TP is among the world’s largest and most influential maritime associations and will have a significant part to play in the EU’s efforts to achieve climate neutrality by 2050. Lehtovaara, who also chairs One Sea, the industry alliance on autonomous ships, and is ABB delegate to several other marine associations, will hold his new position at Waterborne TP for a period of two years.

“We as an industry need this forum to voice our joint interests and concerns to the EU and European Commission,” said Lehtovaara. “As an example, technology is developing very quickly, and maritime regulations are not yet adapted to the opportunities that new technologies provide. For the marine industry and Europe to truly benefit from the possibilities that intelligent systems offer in terms of both safety and sustainability, the regulatory framework needs to be open for their use.”

As a thought leader and major player in the maritime industry, ABB Marine & Ports has an active role in shaping the future of the sector – not only developing technology to reduce emissions and enhance efficiency but also leading crucial discussions with EC policymakers to effect positive change.

“ABB’s participation in industry associations and partnerships is critical to the company’s – and the wider maritime sector’s – relationship with the European Commission,” said Juha Koskela, Division President, ABB Marine & Ports. “It allows us to ensure that policymakers are aware of the industry’s most pressing matters and can therefore address them in a meaningful and sustainable way.”

“The maritime sector is much more likely to be heard if it can present a coherent message to lawmakers,” added Lehtovaara. “I am truly honoured to have been elected Chair of Waterborne TP, and I look forward to serving the interests of the European maritime industry in supporting the EU with maritime policy advice and work together towards a greener future.”

