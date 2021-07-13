ABB’s new digital solution helps optimize ship performance across fleets

New online platform, ABB Ability™ Marine Fleet Intelligence – Advisory, combines the power of cloud-based analytics and reporting with user-friendly visualizations to help shipowners, managers and charterers optimize ship performance fleet-wide.

ABB Ability™ Marine Fleet Intelligence – Advisory is offered as a SaaS (Software as a Service), which can collect data from a wide variety of vessel systems. The solution provides a complete overview of all data collected from shipboard systems, making it possible to compare a ship’s operational performance with another vessel, with ships built to the same specifications, or the entire fleet.

“Better data is a basis for the better insights which empower better decisions. Better decisions bring greater efficiency and more sustainable operations. We are proud to offer the ABB Ability™ Marine Fleet Intelligence – Advisory as a single platform featuring uniform reporting for customers seeking a robust analytics service capable of fleet-wide data collection,” said Jyri Jusslin, Senior Vice President Service, ABB Marine & Ports. “Verifiable emissions data also offer transparency on energy use on board for compliance with tightening greenhouse gas regulations.”

ABB Ability™ Marine Fleet Intelligence – Advisory draws on system data points on navigation, propulsion, fuel consumption, loading conditions, weather and speed logs. Based on that, it delivers an integrated evaluation of a ship’s fuel, energy and emissions efficiency, its operational availability, technical condition and safety, and compares results to fleet performance.

In addition to integrating with ABB’s onboard systems, ABB Ability™ Marine Fleet Intelligence – Advisory can combine any data retrieval solution to support analytics, reporting and display.

The ABB Ability™ Marine Fleet Intelligence – Advisory user can access operational performance information by signing into the ABB Ability™ Marine Fleet Portal. Based on Microsoft Azure and integrated Power BI business analytics from Microsoft, the online platform offers interactive visualizations and business intelligence capabilities with an intuitive interface that allows end users to create customizable reports and dashboards.

“Putting operational vessel data in the context of smart KPI dashboards and reporting functions brings valuable insights to optimize vessel maintenance scheduling,” said Jusslin.

In addition to marine vessels, ABB Ability™ Marine Fleet Intelligence – Advisory is also accessible for the broad range of onshore stakeholders seeking to verify performance.

Source: ABB