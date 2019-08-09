ABC + CMB = BeHydro

In the course of 2018, ABC Engines and CMB created BeHydro, a joint venture that focuses on the development, design and marketing of medium speed hydrogen combustion engines (monofuel hydrogen and dual fuel hydrogen-diesel).

After an extensive period of testing, BeHydro is pleased to announce that it aims to commercially launch its first hydrogen medium speed engine in the course of 2020.

Engines currently under development have a power range between 0,8 and 2.8 MW and are available in 6, 8, 12 and 16 cylinder configurations BeHydro engines will have a very wide usage range : marine main engine for tugboats, ferries and barges, marine auxiliary engines for all sea-going ships, land-based generators for clean electricity generation and cold ironing, green back-up generator sets, hydrogen locomotive engines, etc.

BeHydro engines will offer the possibility to seriously reduce carbon emissions (50 to 100 pct reduction) with proven technology at affordable cost levels.

￼ABC is a multi-fuel medium speed engine builder based in Ghent, Belgium. Application fields are Marine propulsion, Generating sets and Locomotives with a power range from 0,8 MW up to 10 MW per unit , and turnkey power plants of up to 100 MW. ABC is active worldwide and has service capabilities 24/7.

Source: Anglo Belgian Corporation