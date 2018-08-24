ABP lowestoft hosts emergency planning training as part of commitment to health and safety

(20)

The Port of Lowestoft has hosted a training exercise day for members of Suffolk’s Joint Emergency Planning Unit (JEPU) as part of ABP’s commitment to creating a ‘Beyond Zero’ health and safety culture at work.

As part of the exercise, members of JEPU participated in a day of team building to learn more about port operations at ABP Lowestoft. JEPU is a shared service owned by all eight local authorities in Suffolk. Its purpose is to support each local authority in fulfilling statutory responsibilities relating to planning for emergencies.

During the visit, the group went on a tour of the port’s inner and outer harbours via river taxi. Members of the group also enjoyed a talk focusing on the history of the port and future development opportunities.

The second part of the visit involved an oil spill training exercise organised by the Harbour Master, Gary Horton, and his team, which allowed JEPU members to witness the correct procedures put in place to protect the marine environment and the wider local community during similar incidents.

Andrew Harston, ABP Short Sea Ports Director, said: “We were delighted to welcome members of Suffolk’s Joint Emergency Planning Unit to our port and to demonstrate our commitment to ‘Beyond Zero’, our ongoing campaign which aims create a work culture that ensures all of our colleagues go home safe every day.

“The day proved to be a great success and strengthened the working relationships between all parties involved.”

Source: Associated British Ports