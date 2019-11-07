ABS Achieves New International Safety Standard

ABS has received the ISO 45001:2018 certificate, which demonstrates compliance with the new global standard recognizing the management system for a safe and healthy workplace.

“This is a significant accomplishment that places ABS at the forefront of maritime safety practice and underlines our continued commitment to our 157-year safety mission,” said Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS Chairman, President and CEO. “When you factor in our own industry-leading safety performance it is clear that ABS is the clear frontrunner in promoting the safety of life and property at sea.”

ISO 45001:2018 specifies requirements for an occupational health and safety management system and recognizes organizational commitment to continual improvement of its systems to deliver an ever safer and healthier workplace.

ABS has recorded zero lost time work-related incidents for the past two years and remains on course for a third. The Lost Time Incident Rate (LTIR) has remained at 0.00 throughout 2017 and 2018, underscoring ABS’ industry-leading safety performance. Moreover, on-time completion of safety training and safety audit findings are tracked for achieving 100% completion.

Adam Moilanen, ABS Vice President for HSQE, said: “We are committed to continually investing in our safety culture and to empowering our global workforce to recognize and control hazards in the work environment so they can return home safely every day. This continual commitment to safety excellence will keep ABS at the forefront of safety performance both with our employees and clients.”

ABS has an ongoing safety excellence program which incorporates strong occupational health and safety processes and policies, including its 10 Life Safety Rules, which includes its Stop Work Obligation authorizing all employees to intervene if safety is in question in any aspect of their work.

Source: ABS