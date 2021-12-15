ABS AIP for Anglo-Eastern’s Ammonia-Fueled Newcastlemax

An innovative ammonia-fueled Newcastlemax bulker design from Anglo-Eastern Technical Services (AETS) has been granted Approval in Principle (AIP) by ABS.

The dual-fuel vessel design sacrifices no cargo space by using deck-mounted IMO Type C tanks under the accommodation block on each side of the vessel. AETS has designed the system for retrofit to existing vessels as well as ammonia-fueled and ammonia-ready newbuildings.

“Ammonia is a fuel with high potential as a solution for shipping companies looking to decarbonize their operations. ABS is committed to supporting its safe adoption by the industry and is working with forward-thinking companies such as AETS to develop the systems the industry will require. We are proud to be able to use this industry-leading insight to support their innovative approach,” said Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS Chairman, President and CEO.

“The transition to alternative fuels is an unavoidable part of our industry’s journey towards net-zero propulsion technologies. Having in place advanced alternative ship designs of equivalent safety as conventional vessels will facilitate the rate of adaptation. We are proud to be a first mover at this critical juncture of decarbonizing international shipping,” said Bjorn Hojgaard, CEO of Anglo-Eastern Univan Group.

“We are delighted to partner with leading classification societies like ABS on such novel projects as our zero-emission, zero-cargo-volume-loss vessel design, the screening and validation of which is an important step towards our decarbonization efforts,” said Arunava Sengupta, Managing Director of AETS.

As the potential of ammonia to contribute to shipping’s decarbonization objectives is increasingly recognized, ABS has moved to support its adoption with publication of industry-leading guidance for the design and construction of ammonia-fueled vessels.

The ABS Guide for Ammonia-Fueled Vessels sets out Classification design criteria for the arrangements, construction, installation and survey of machinery, equipment and systems for vessels operating with ammonia as fuel to minimize risks to the vessel, crew and the environment.

Source: ABS