ABS AIP for GEV’s Handymax Hydrogen Carrier Design

A compressed hydrogen carrier design with a 430-tonne cargo capacity by Global Energy Ventures (GEV) has received Approval in Principle (AIP) from ABS.

AIP for the Handymax design, which GEV intends to be the first commercial-scale vessel available for the marine transport of hydrogen, follows an ABS AIP which GEV received in July this year for a compressed hydrogen vessel with a 2,000-tonne capacity.

“Hydrogen has a significant role to play in global decarbonization initiatives both within shipping and the wider economy. Safe and efficient transport of hydrogen at sea will be critical to the development of the infrastructure required for its wider adoption and we are proud to be able to support GEV with its innovative designs,” said Georgios Plevrakis, ABS Director, Global Sustainability.

Martin Carolan, Managing Director and CEO said: “GEV is pleased to secure AIP from ABS, which is a leading classification society for gas carriers. GEV is looking forward to working with them to ensure that our compressed hydrogen ships continue to meet the highest safety standards. Marine storage and transport solutions are required for hydrogen to contribute to global decarbonization ambitions.”

GEV’s Handymax design is able to enter most ports and is equipped with a dual-fuel engine powering generators coupled to two electric drive fixed pitch propellers or a dynamic positioning system.

Source: ABS