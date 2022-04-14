ABS AIP for “K” LINE and JGC’s Innovative FLNG Design

An innovative concept for a floating LNG (FLNG) vessel utilizing storage tanks from older LNG carriers has been granted approval in principle (AIP) by ABS.

The design, jointly developed by Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” LINE) and JGC Corporation (JGC), supported by Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, involves transferring and reusing LNG storage tanks from spherical tank (Moss tank) LNG carriers in the hulls of new FLNG facilities.

By re-using existing LNG vessels’ Type B storage tanks, the potential number of shipyards globally able to build FLNG units is increased, which supports the forecasted demand for a wider and quicker adoption of FLNG technology.

“In many areas of the world, FLNG represents a potential solution to the challenge of meeting increasing demand for natural gas without the need for an export pipeline to shore and the associated infrastructure. ABS is committed to supporting development of FLNG globally while retaining a laser focus on safety,” said Tor Ivar Guttulsrod, ABS Director, FLNG and FSRU.

“This innovative FLNG leverages “K” LINE’s expertise in LNG carrier business and contributes to reuse of existing assets to support the world’s environment. “K” LINE will continue to make relentless efforts and generate new values to meet the diversifying needs of our customers,” said Satoshi Kanamori, Executive Officer of “K” LINE.

“This is based on our technical capabilities accumulated in FLNG EPC projects. This results in the enhancement of the customer’s FLNG business since it is potentially an optimized CAPEX solution. JGC will continue to develop FLNG technologies for open seas and nearshore,” said Hiroyuki Ishizaki, Executive Officer of JGC Corporation.

development with a long history of working with floating gas concepts including the first purpose-built LPG floating storage and offloading unit, delivered in 1997, and the first LPG FPSO in 2005.

Source: ABS