ABS and Congress Celebrate U.S. Maritime Leadership

Members of Congress, Congressional staff, representatives from federal agencies and industry leaders joined ABS to celebrate U.S. Maritime leadership with a reception on Capitol Hill.

“The U.S. has a strong record of maritime leadership and much of that is thanks to the people in the room,” said Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS Chairman, President and CEO. “Since its foundation in 1862, ABS has played a key role in supporting the U.S. government’s fleet initiatives and readiness programs, driving safety and reliability and helping U.S. maritime leverage the benefits of technological advancements from steam to steel hulls and, today, big data.”

“Since 1862, ABS has played an integral role in the maritime industry, helping lead the United States to a stellar record of maritime success and leadership,” said Kevin Brady, U.S. Representative for Texas’ 8th Congressional District. “For more than 150 years, ABS has developed a close working relationship with the U.S. Government, and our history of teamwork and communication is something to be celebrated.”

The theme of the event was “Celebrating American Support and Leadership” which was the focus of remarks and showcased throughout the evening in a timeline video that highlighted important moments in history when ABS has provided critical support to the U.S. government.

Featured speakers during the event included Rear Admiral Mark Buzby, U.S. Maritime Administrator for the U.S. Maritime Administration; Rear Admiral William Galinis, Program Executive Officer for the U.S. Navy’s Naval Sea Systems Command; and Vice Admiral Michael McAllister, Deputy Commandant for the U.S. Coast Guard.

Additionally, both U.S. Senators from Texas, Senator John Cornyn and Senator Ted Cruz, provided video greetings to those in attendance.

Source: ABS