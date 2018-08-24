ABS and Crowley Pilot Validates 3D Modeling Techniques to Meet Class Requirements

ABS and Crowley Maritime Corporation’s Jensen Maritime completed a pilot project using three-dimensional (3D) computer-aided design (CAD) models to support the class design review process.

The innovative joint project, focused on tug and barge designs, used a detailed 3D model environment that seamlessly integrates with the ABS classification processes. This initiative eliminates the requirement to create 2D drawings for design review, helping designers achieve a time savings of up to 15-25%. Unique to the ABS solution is the ability to upload 3D models developed using all major CAD modeling software, expanding available options for designers and owners.

“Using 3D software models is the logical next step for ABS as we expand our digital footprint and continually enhance the class experience,” said ABS Vice President for Technology, Gareth Burton. “Until now, only two-dimensional drawings have offered the fidelity of detail required to support ABS classification. But advances in technology and 3D modeling techniques now enable one end-to-end project model, backed by an extremely detailed data set, for plan approval.”

“Being able to send our 3D models directly to ABS for engineering review saves us time and resources that are currently used to develop 2D drawings,” said Crowley Maritime Vice President of Engineering Services, Jay Edgar. “ABS’ CAD agnostic approach is an important factor in this process because it allows us to use the modeling program that best fits our needs for a given project.”

Source: ABS