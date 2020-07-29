ABS and Dalian Maritime University Sign Strategic Cooperation Agreement

ABS and Dalian Maritime University (DMU) have signed a Strategic Cooperation Agreement (SCA) to work together on education and industry projects related to shipbuilding and marine and offshore engineering.

The agreement covers research programs focused on a series of fields including subsea engineering, polar shipping, autonomous vessel technology and future projects.

“In a constantly evolving industry, ABS works alongside its partners tackling the most pressing technical, operational and regulatory challenges so the marine and offshore industries can operate safely, securely and responsibly. DMU is an internationally recognized leader in industry teaching and research. Together I am confident we can contribute to the further development of the industry in a number of key areas,” said Paul Karam, ABS Vice President, Regional Operations.

“ABS and DMU have a broad cooperative foundation and the same goal in unmanned vessel technology and many other fields. The strategic cooperative agreement between ABS and DMU will play an important role in promoting technical development and application and be a pathway to lead the development of industry and expand cooperation. We believe that the cooperation will bring significant benefit to both parties and industry in a common effort,” said Sun Yu-Qing, DMU President.

Source: ABS