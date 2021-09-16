ABS and DSME to Develop Very Large Liquefied CO2 Carrier

ABS and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. Ltd. (DSME) are to jointly develop designs for a 70,000 CBM very large, liquefied CO2 (LCO2) carrier.

The joint development project (JDP) is responding to the development of carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS) technology, which will ultimately require larger vessels for CO2 transport than those used in the existing food industry.

“CCUS can play a role in reducing emissions in a range of industries, but the supply chain will need vessels capable of transporting CO2 safely and efficiently. That’s why this JDP with DSME is so important, not just for the maritime industry but for ambitions to reduce the carbon footprint of the entire global economy. ABS is proud to be able to use its industry-leading expertise in gas carriers to support development of these important vessels,” said Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Engineering and Technology.

DSME, which has previously developed a conceptual design of a 100,000 CBM LCO2 carrier, is developing a new design that can increase operational efficiency by increasing tank size. In order to increase tank capacity, the JDP will study the application of various steel materials as well as existing Low-Temperature Steel.

The new LCO2 vessels will comply with the ABS Rules for Building and Classing Marine Vessels and the ABS Guide for Liquefied Gas Carriers with Independent Tanks as well as the International Code for the Construction and Equipment of Ships Carrying Liquefied Gases in Bulk (IGC Code).

“DSME will maintain its unique competitiveness for the technology and quality in the field of liquefied gas carriers, such as LNG and LPG carriers, through this development of very large LCO2 carriers. And it will be able to maintain an advanced technology in the market of LCO2 carriers, which is one of the major concerns in the CCUS sector,” said Nuno Kim, DSME Director, Head of Ship Basic Design Division.

Source: ABS