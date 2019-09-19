ABS and Samsung Heavy Industries Sign Digital Technology JDP

ABS and Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) are to collaborate on the use of digital technologies to streamline designing, building, and classing assets in a joint development project (JDP) signed today at Gastech 2019.

The JDP encompasses 3D digital disclosure, data exchange, and the use of analytics to support the new construction process and pilot the survey of the future.

“Data and digitalization are revolutionizing the marine and offshore industries. This JDP is further evidence of how ABS is leading the way and working with innovative partners such as SHI to shape the future of our industry,” said Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President, Engineering and Technology. “ABS is committed to realizing the potential benefits of these technologies for members and clients while advancing safety at sea.”

“We have been leading digital innovation from design to production in order to adapt to the fourth industrial revolution and to ensure continued competitiveness,” said Jong H Youn, Vice President of SHI. “We expect this JDP with ABS will be a great opportunity to advance innovative certification and inspection.”

The JDP is focused on three areas:

• Piloting 3D Model Based Plan review

• Developing a utility to import data from the SHI CAD system into ABS Engineering Software

• Piloting the use of artificial intelligence to supplement traditional non-destructive testing in the shipbuilding process.

It’s the second JDP with SHI that ABS has announced during Gastech. The first being a project to develop a next generation LNG carrier design with advanced air lubricationand smart capabilities.

Source: ABS