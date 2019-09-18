ABS and Samsung Heavy Industries to Develop Next Generation LNG Carrier

ABS and Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) are to collaborate on a next generation LNG carrier in a joint development project (JDP) signed yesterday at Gastech 2019.

“ABS is a leader in gas carriers with a proud record of supporting innovation, delivering operational efficiencies and advancing the cause of safety. This exciting project with SHI for a state-of-the-art vessel represents the next step in that journey,” said Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President Engineering and Technology. “ABS classed the world’s first LNG carrier and today continues to lead global gas carrier classification.”

“SHI has introduced advanced LNG carriers to the market successfully with industry leading partners such as ABS,” said Jong H Youn, Vice President of SHI. “In this JDP we will focus on the examination and realization of future technologies with SHI’s most advanced LNG carrier design to meet current and future market demand.”

The JDP sees SHI deliver the concept and basic design for a next generation LNG carrier which will incorporate an advanced air lubrication system for improved efficiency. In addition, the concept will incorporate smart-ship technologies. ABS will carry out design review of the structure and arrangements.

ABS has extensive experience with the full scope of gas-related assets and has been the classification society of choice for some of the most advanced gas carriers in service. ABS provides industry leadership and offers regulatory and statutory guidance on projects related to LNG floating structures and systems, gas fuel systems and equipment, gas carriers and barges.

Source: ABS