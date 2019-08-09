ABS Appoints Global Head of Cyber Security to Meet Increasing Industry Challenges: Maritime Digitization Driving Demand for New Approaches to Cyber Security

ABS has appointed well-known cyber expert Ian Bramson as its Global Head of Cyber Security. In this role, Bramson will lead the development of a cyber security risk reduction program to meet increasing demand for improved control and visibility of cyber risks.

“Cyber security is a business imperative as our world transforms rapidly and becomes more digital,” says Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS Chairman, President and CEO. “The more connected our people and systems become, the more our industry’s operations are exposed to emerging risks.”

A recognized leader with a strong track record of success in cyber security, Bramson has been solving cyber security challenges for more than 20 years. He is a recognized and respected thought leader, market developer and change expert that brings solid and effective strategies to meet these challenges.

Bramson has helped organizations solve cyber-related business challenges, such as managing the convergence of information technology with operational technology (OT), supporting risk management and enabling digital transformation. Before joining ABS, Bramson was the Global Head of Cybersecurity Sales and Strategy for Siemens AG. In this role, he worked with top leaders across the energy market to develop strategic cyber security solutions to meet their OT needs.

“As maritime becomes more digital, and cyber attackers increasingly move from traditional IT targets to actively disrupting, delaying and destroying core operations, it is critical that our clients and industry have the right knowledge and tools to reduce the likelihood of an incident and its impact on operations,” says Bramson. “I look forward to working with leaders in the Global Marine and Offshore industries to build an efficient and effective solution for sustainable, secure operations.”

Bramson’s work will build upon the award-winning ABS FCI Cyber Risk™ method. This innovative method is an easily understandable and scalable approach to measuring and managing cyber security risk for a single asset or an entire fleet.

Source: ABS