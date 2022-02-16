ABS Appoints Paul Sells to Drive the Next Generation of Digital Solutions

Today, our global supply chain and energy infrastructure depends on the maritime industry. Increasing demand and challenges are accelerating the digitalization of the industry. ABS, as a long-term, global leader in the maritime industry, has taken a significant step in enhancing its offering to meet these challenges through the appointment of digital product veteran Paul Sells to lead its global digital solutions development.

“Paul joins our team to continue building on ABS’ strong track record of digital innovation to support our clients in all aspects of their business: improved safety, operational excellence, and sustainability. Paul’s visionary leadership will solidify our position as industry leaders by providing strategic direction to enhance and expand our existing digital and decarbonization capabilities. As Global Head of Digital Solutions, Paul will oversee the delivery of competitive solutions to support compliance, sustainability and operational goals,” said Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“I have a strong passion for product design and customer experience. I believe our industry is ready to step up and see digital as no longer a nice-to-have, but a necessity. And it’s my obligation to see that our clients are equipped with the right solutions to adapt to this new normal – one that places a focus on sustainability and the health of our environment. As Global Head of Digital Solutions at ABS, I am honored to join an organization that is actively committed to the safety of both people and the environment. And, I look forward to breaking new ground in leading the industry with a digital solution set that solves today’s needs and embraces tomorrow’s opportunities,” said Sells. “It will be an exciting year ahead as we continue to deliver on the vision we have set out to achieve.”

ABS My Digital Fleet™ and ABS Group’s Nautical Systems offer a complementary portfolio of fleet and risk management digital capabilities for the marine and offshore industries. Both products continue to transform user businesses through continuous enhancements that align to the changing goals and requirements in order to operate competitively and maintain compliance.

Sells, who holds several patents, joins ABS from Mira Labs, Inc., where he was Vice President of Customer Experience. He also served in the U.S. Navy, where he was a Lead Petty Officer. Paul graduated from the University of Tennessee with a degree in Mechanical Engineering and received a Master of Business Administration from the College of William and Mary.

Source: American Bureau of Shipping