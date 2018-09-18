ABS Awarded Classification Contract for Singapore’s First LNG Bunker Barge

ABS was selected by FueLNG Pte Ltd to class Singapore’s first LNG bunker barge. The vessel is scheduled to begin construction in January 2019.

“This project is an important milestone for the region and is a key component of Singapore’s strategy to become the world’s largest bunkering port,” said ABS Vice President Global Gas Solutions, Patrick Janssens. “LNG as fuel has become an increasingly popular option for many shipowners looking to comply with environmental requirements and gain new operational efficiencies. Projects like this are critical to help expand the LNG supply chain and advance adoption of LNG as fuel.”

The LNG bunker barge, with 7,500 cubic meters of LNG capacity, will be owned and operated by FueLNG Pte Ltd, a joint venture between Shell and Keppel Offshore & Marine. The vessel will be based in the Port of Singapore and will supply necessary LNG fuel to large ocean-going LNG-fueled vessels throughout the region. To help spur the project, Singapore’s Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) recently granted up to $3 million to FueLNG Pte Ltd to build the vessel.

Last year, ABS published its Guide for LNG Bunkering which sets out standards for LNG bunkering systems fitted to vessels intended for ship-to-ship LNG transfer. The Guide also addresses bunkering station safety, lifting and hose handling equipment, control, monitoring and emergency shutdown safety systems, and emergency release systems.

Recognizing the changing landscape and increased industry focus on gas, ABS launched its Global Gas Solutions team in 2013 to support industry in developing gas-related projects. The ABS Global Gas Solutions team provides industry leadership, offering guidance in liquefied natural gas (LNG) floating structures and systems, gas fuel systems and equipment, gas carriers, and regulatory and statutory requirements. ABS has extensive experience with the full scope of gas-related assets and has been the classification society of choice for some of the most advanced gas carriers in service.

Source: ABS