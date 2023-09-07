ABS Awards AIP for Bumi Armada’s Pioneering Carbon Storage and Injection Vessel

ABS has awarded Approval in Principle (AIP) for Bumi Armada’s pioneering design for a floating carbon storage and injection unit (FCSIU).

Bumi Armada’s FCSIU concept is a floating terminal capable of storing and injecting liquified carbon dioxide (LCO2) into depleted oil and gas fields or aquifers. This novel concept incorporates the ability to accept LCO2 deliveries in an offshore setting, the flexibility to manage LCO2 at low or medium pressure, the provision of LCO2 buffer storage and the preparation of LCO2 for sequestration – permanent storage of CO2 deep beneath the seabed.

The FCSIU can receive LCO2 from various sources, such as electricity generation, manufacturing and construction, offering a new solution for reducing CO2 emissions from these industries.

The AIP is applicable to either a new build or a converted donor carrier, with smaller tanks to optimize the cargo space layout.

“Carbon capture and reinjection in depleted fields is a promising technology for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and it is likely that this process will become more widespread and play an increasingly important role in the transition to a low-carbon economy. ABS is a leader in the field and is committed to supporting the safe development and adoption of the technology,” said John McDonald, ABS President and Chief Operating Officer.

Gary Christenson, Bumi Armada’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are excited to bring sustainable and scalable solutions to reduce carbon emissions, which is also in line with Bumi Armada’s recently launched decarbonization agenda to achieve net zero by 2050. This solution is a testament to our strong commitment towards providing the best decarbonization solutions globally.”

ABS is working on advanced carbon capture and storage projects all over the world and has developed a range of industry leading guidance.

Source: ABS