ABS Awards AIP to Hudong-Zhonghua’s large LNGC with MARK III Flex Membrane Cargo Containment System

ABS granted Approval in Principle (AIP) to Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding’s 174,000m3 GTT MARK III Flex LNG Carrier strengthening their position as China’s premier LNG Shipbuilder.

“ABS is pleased to award Hudong-Zhonhua this AIP for their design to help meet the industry’s diversifying LNG shipping requirements, in this growing segment,” said Vassilios Kroustallis,Vice President Europe Regional Business Development, ABS. “ABS continues to review advanced LNG designs, drawing on our extensive experience in safe handling, storage and transport of gas.”



“Working with ABS through the AIP process we have demonstrated our ability to meet our clients’ requirements for more efficient LNG vessel design,” said, Chi Benbing, Vice President, Hudong-Zhonghua. “

Through this partnership with ABS, Hudong-Zhonghua can now offer its clients designs using both GTT membrane containment systems, MARK III Flex and NO 96 series. This allows Hudong-Zhonghua to use different kinds of cargo containment systems to best meet their clients’ diversified requirements throughout the LNG carrier’s life.

Source: ABS