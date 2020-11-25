ABS Awards Smart Notation to AET’s Eagle Passos

ABS has awarded AET the SMART (INF) Notation for its 152,700 DWT DP2 shuttle tanker, Eagle Passos, which was built and delivered by Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (SHI).

The first shuttle tanker to be granted an ABS Smart Notation, which recognizes the vessel’s data communication and network infrastructure, Eagle Passos will also be granted the Operational Performance Management (OPM) and Crew Assistance and Augmentation (CAA) class record comments in recognition of the optimization, monitoring and reporting smart functions.

These are delivered through SHI’s SVESSEL platform, which is designed to expedite the transition from analog-based conventional ship systems into a digital-based lifecycle vessel management approach.

“We are delighted to support AET with the latest smart ship solution SVESSEL, which is developed to complete digitalization of the vessel. We expect to see a large number of SVESSEL to be applied in the marine and offshore industries in the near future and to contribute to the transition to digitalized smart ships,” said SHI Director of Ship and Offshore Research Institute, Vice President, Dr. Yong-Lae Shim.

“As a leader in maritime digital technologies, ABS is proud to be working with industry leaders such as AET and SHI to deliver advanced digital capabilities for the marine and offshore industries. The Smart Infrastructure notation recognizes that the hardware and software of the SVESSEL platform are designed and installed to support the rich data streams that can be leveraged to support enhanced maintenance, operational efficiency and safety capabilities. ABS is pleased to award this notation to a shuttle tanker as an industry first,” said Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Engineering and Technology.

In April 2019, ABS launched the marine and offshore industries’ first notations on smart technology applications with publication of the ABS Guide for Smart Functions for Marine Vessels and Offshore Units. The Guide established a goal-based framework for smart function implementation with a risk informed approach and requirements for smart function assessment. Download a copy of the guide here.

From the first 100,000 dwt tanker to today’s most advanced vessels, ABS has been providing owners and operators with the insights and guidance needed to achieve their goals, always with an eye towards safety and sustainability. Over the last decade, ABS has continued to support the tanker market with innovative solutions.

In October 2020, ABS updated its Shuttle Tanker Advisory, offering insights on shuttle tanker design and operation all over the globe, with particular focus on Brazil, the North Sea, and the Gulf of Mexico. ABS has also updated a range of industry-leading support to reflect the needs of shuttle tankers, including: The ABS Guide for the Class Notation Bow or Stern Loading and Unloading for Oil Carriers, Liquefied Gas Carriers or Chemical Carriers – The Guide has been recently updated to include requirements from the Norwegian Oil and Gas recommended Guidelines for Offshore Loading Shuttle Tankers, which are widely applied for the design of shuttle tankers operating in North Sea and Brazil.

The ABS Guide for Bridge Design and Navigational Equipment/Systems – The Guide was recently updated to incorporate the NBLES (COS) notation, addressing Navigational Bridge Layout and Equipment/Systems for Coastal and Offshore Service. This optional notation can be assigned to vessels that typically operate in coastal and narrow waters provided they meet enhanced requirements of the ABS Guide for Bridge Design and Navigational Equipment/Systems for bridge design, configuration, workstation arrangements and bridge instrumentation including detailed documentation of the vessel’s maneuvering characteristics based on sea trials. The NBLES (COS) Notation is well suited for shuttle tanker vessels.

The ABS Guide for Dynamic Positioning Systems – The Guide has been updated to incorporate additional requirements for station-keeping capacity and failure modes for certain static components, applicable to shuttle tanker operations.

In addition, ABS has recently released a Shuttle Tanker Advisory and developed a webinar on the topic.

Source: ABS