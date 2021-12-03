ABS Awards Sustainability Notations to Two Harvey Gulf Vessels

A pair of Harvey Gulf International Marine Offshore Support Vessels have been awarded the ABS SUSTAIN 1 Notation recognizing how their design and operation is aligned with UN Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs).

To earn the notation, the Harvey Blue-Sea and Harvey Sub-Sea vessels were among 12 of the Harvey Gulf fleet evaluated by ABS for their performance against six of the UNSDG’s criteria. The remaining 10 vessels are also being considered for Sustain notations.

The ABS Sustain notations demonstrate adherence to certain UNSDGs related to vessel design, outfitting and layout that can be controlled, measured and assessed. They establish a pathway for sustainability certification and reporting.

“The notations recognize forward-looking operators’ commitment to supporting the UNSDGs and to maintaining a sustainable fleet. It reflects the operators’ commitment to a holistic as opposed to an incremental approach toward Sustainability. I am delighted that we are able to support Harvey Gulf on its sustainability journey and to help them demonstrate to the industry their environmentally sound approach,” said Georgios Plevrakis, ABS Director, Global Sustainability.

“I am pleased to, once again, partner with ABS in order to be the first offshore vessel operator in America to achieve Sustainability Class 1 Notation for Harvey Gulf’s two, 250-metric-ton MPSVs and to be working closely with ABS on achieving Sustainability Class 2 for our tri-fueled PSV fleet, which no company in our sector will be able to achieve. When Harvey made the 400 million dollar investment into our dual-fuel PSVs, and then began the process of converting all of them to tri-fuel, I had no idea how important Environmental, Social, and Governance sustainability would become for operation of vessels in the oil and gas service industry. Well, it’s crystal clear. It’s here to stay. And it’s here to grow in a big way. I have set the stage for Harvey Gulf to be the leader and will continue to do so with this great partnership we have with ABS,” said Shane Guidry Harvey Gulf, Chairman and CEO.

Source: ABS