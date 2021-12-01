ABS Brings Together Industry Leaders to Discuss Accelerating the U.S. Offshore Wind Market with Vessel Innovation

U.S. Offshore Wind Industry leaders discussed the potential for a carbon neutral offshore wind (OSW) supply chain, sustainable offshore wind vessels and U.S. regulations for wind vessels at the ABS Offshore Wind Forum.

Titled Accelerating the U.S. Market with Vessel Innovation, the event saw Greg Lennon, ABS Vice President for Global Offshore Wind map out the latest developments in the industry. Then a panel discussion moderated by Liz Burdock, President and CEO, Business Network for Offshore Wind, asked whether a carbon neutral offshore wind supply chain was possible by 2030. A second panel, moderated by Greg Trauthwein, Editor and Associate Publisher, Maritime Reporter and Offshore Engineer, asked how increasing turbine sizes and complexity impact vessel requirements and whether new builds or existing vessels challenge the market.

The second panel was followed by Jaideep Sirkar from the Office of Design and Engineering Standards at the U.S. Coast Guard, as he analyzed U.S. regulations to consider as projects and vessels advance and their key working relationship with Class.

“Together with key market panelists and attendees, we addressed some of the key issues to the U.S. OSW industry and its rapidly developing supply chain. We all feel the urgency with the emerging demand but also to incorporate the sustainable drivers in the market. We have seen the collaboration and expertise that is driving this expansion with scaling turbine and project sizes. Continued innovation in vessel design and technology will be required for our industry’s success,” said Lennon. “We have also gained further insight into the unique regulatory requirements of the U.S. market, which will be key to delivering achievement across the value chain. ABS will continue to support the offshore wind supply chain through each project’s design, construction to operations, leveraging our U.S. headquarters and leading local presence and our international team strength.”

