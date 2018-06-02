ABS Clients Lead the Way in SubM Compliance Across the U.S.

The first towing vessel owners to receive US Coast Guard (USCG) Certificates of Inspection (COIs) demonstrating SubM compliance, on all three U.S. coasts and in the USCG District 8, are all ABS clients.

These landmark COIs, together with ABS’ oversight of more than 2,000 U.S.-flagged towing vessels, confirm ABS’ position as the trusted industry Subchapter M service provider.

“ABS is guiding owners to find the right compliance solution – suited for their unique needs – while also considering operational demands,” says Paul Hite, ABS Subchapter M Operations Coordinator. “This succession of firsts all around the U.S. clearly demonstrates how ABS is leading the way on Sub-Chapter M compliance.”

Marine Towing of Tampa’s MV Endeavour received the first COI on the Gulf Coast, followed by Vane Line Bunkering’s vessel MV Brandywine on the East Coast and Tidewater Barge Lines’ MV Crown Point on the West Coast. The first vessel to receive a COI in District 8, the USCG’s largest district spanning 26 states, was the MV Sacred Heart, owned and operated by Marquette Transportation Company LLC.

ABS has partnered with each of these owner/operators to provide oversight of their compliance programs. ABS acts as the Third Party Organization (TPO) for each of these towing vessel companies, conducting vessel surveys and audits to maintain statutory compliance.

Tessa Seitzinger, Director of Compliance, Marquette Transportation Company, said: “The ABS surveyor was knowledgeable and willing to take the time to understand our SMS processes and procedures. The final ABS report and SMC Certificate provided to the Sacred Heart was timely and contained all the correct information needed for the Coast Guard to issue their COI.”

As a USCG Recognized Organization (RO) and an approved TPO, ABS provides fully integrated solutions to help owners and operators achieve and maintain Subchapter M compliance. The unique compliance needs of any organization are identified and managed through a combination of services including Towing Safety Management System (TSMS) review and approval on behalf of the USCG, ABS class in conjunction with the International Safety Management Code (ISM), and ABS Nautical Systems Workboat fleet management software.

ABS can administer audits for the Responsible Carrier Program (RCP) – a USCG approved TSMS option on behalf of American Waterways Operators (AWO). With more than 30 locations in the US supported by a seasoned team of surveyors, auditors and engineers, ABS has the geographic coverage and experience to help industry meet Subchapter M requirements.

Source: ABS