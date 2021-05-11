ABS Completes Landmark Decarbonization and Digitalization JDP with HHI and HGS

ABS, Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) and Hyundai Global Service (HGS) have completed a landmark joint development project (JDP) exploring decarbonization and digitalization in the marine and offshore industries.

The project covered simulation and modeling of carbon footprints of a vessel incorporating energy efficiency technologies, LNG bunkering analysis and smart technologies.

The JDP included detailed simulation and modeling of the carbon footprint of a Very Large Crude Carrier, analyzing carbon emissions and giving insight into optimized energy efficiency technologies. A detailed study was completed on the available LNG bunkering options. Finally, ABS issued Approval in Principle (AIP) to HGS Hi4S (Hyundai Intelligent Smart Solution Service System), following a review of the onshore service, which provides AI fleet monitoring and performance analysis. This approval sets the framework to leverage data and data analytics through the HGS Hi4S platform.

“ABS, HHI and HGS are together shaping the future of the marine and offshore industries with a series of trailblazing projects that will deliver practical benefits for operators and advance the sustainability of shipping. To achieve the IMO’s ambitious sustainability goals, a broad focus across decarbonization and digitalization is required. This project combines these essential elements,” said Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Engineering and Technology.

“HHI group is consistently studying options to reduce GHG emissions in the maritime industry beyond environmental regulations. Although our vessels fully comply with the IMO’s environmental regulations before 2050, with LNG dual-fuel propulsion systems, including various originally developed energy-saving devices, this joint study will reinforce our competitiveness,” said Won-ho Joo, Senior Executive Vice President and CTO of HHI.

“We are pleased our Hi4S, smart technology platform has received initial approval from ABS. We have started our journey but there is still a long way to go, and we will continue to collaborate with ABS to lead the digital market in the ship building and shipping industry.

“We hope that our efforts will serve as a starting point for the future era of the digital transformation of the data ecosystem of the shipping industry,” said Kyoungsoo Ahn, Director of HGS.

