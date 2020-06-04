ABS Confirmed As Platinum Sponsor Of Lisw21

The organisers of London International Shipping Week are proud to announce that American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) has signed up as a Platinum Sponsor of London International Shipping Week 2021 (LISW21).

ABS is a leading provider of classification services to the global offshore and marine industries and is guided by its mission to promote security of life, property and the natural environment.

LISW21, which will be held in the week of September 13-17, 2021, has already received the support of over 100 international shipping trade associations together with the UK Government, Royal Navy and the UK domestic shipping and maritime sectors.

It promises to be an occasion of global proportions, with the number of events expected to exceed the 220 held during LISW19, meaning visitor numbers are expected to be higher than the 20,000 who attended last year.

Welcoming ABS onboard, Llewellyn Bankes-Hughes, Director of Shipping Innovation, paid tribute to ABS’ continued support of LISW.

“The success of LISW is, in no uncertain terms, due to the overwhelming support of our valued Sponsors and Supporting Organisations and ABS is no exception to this. We have worked very closely with our friends at ABS for many years now and look forward to connecting with their team once again to ensure LISW21 is even more of a success for them than ever before.”

For the first time, LISW will run industry events throughout the five days of the week as opposed to keeping the Thursday free just for the headline LISW Conference and Gala Dinner. This will give Supporting Organisations and Sponsors more freedom of choice when it comes to planning their events.

Further information about LISW21 can be found on the dedicated event website: www.londoninternationalshippingweek.com or you can follow us on Twitter @LISWOfficial or #LISW21.

Source: London International Shipping Week