ABS Consulting Announces Joint Venture Partnership with the Department of Commerce’s National Technical Information Service

ABSG Consulting Inc. (ABS Consulting), a leading global operational risk management company, has announced that its Global Government Sector has been selected as a Joint Venture Partner (JVP) with the Department of Commerce’s National Technical Information Service (NTIS).

NTIS defines its JVP program as a way to accelerate results across the Federal Government by leveraging data as a strategic asset to achieve mission outcomes. As a trusted Fed-to-Fed advisor, NTIS applies its JVP authority (see 15 U.S. Code 3704b) leveraging leading, innovative companies to help federal agencies solve their complex data challenges. NTIS efforts promote operational excellence through applied data science innovation in areas such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics and blockchain.

“We are honored to be accepted into this program to help our federal partners develop innovative solutions to address today’s complex federal data issues,” said Jake Stenzler, VP of Government for ABS Consulting. “We look forward to applying our deep domain expertise as we collaborate with NTIS on various projects.”

Source: ABS Consulting Inc.