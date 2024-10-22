ABS Delivers Comprehensive Ammonia Dispersion Safety Evaluation to Hanwha Ocean

ABS has completed an industry-leading safety evaluation of ammonia dispersion on board an ammonia-fueled gas turbine LNG carrier design from Hanwha Ocean.

ABS, in collaboration with Hanwha Ocean, conducted computational fluid dynamics simulations that modeled different ammonia release scenarios due to accidental leakages from the engine room, the pipeline and the bunkering stations on deck. The study is one of the most comprehensive in the industry, using multiple ammonia release scenarios.

The analyses found that the system complied with applicable ABS Rules regarding the toxicity and risks of accumulated ammonia gas. The three-dimensional, high-fidelity simulation results can also help Hanwha Ocean with improved ventilation arrangements, vent mast locations, gas release speeds and placement of air intakes for the manned spaces to further reduce risks in the detailed design stage.

ABS subsidiary, ABSG Consulting Inc., a leading global risk management company, conducted a quantitative risk assessment, helping to provide a better understanding of the likelihood of an incident and insight into potential threats, enabling Hanwha Ocean to design its mitigation plans accordingly.

“This project allowed ABS to combine its world leading modeling and simulation capability with our deep insight into the application of ammonia as a marine fuel. The toxicity of ammonia is a safety challenge and so understanding its behavior in the event of a leak is a critical step toward enabling its wider adoption by the industry. Our analysis will help Hanwha Ocean continue to optimize its design to identify areas for enhancement and mitigate risks,” said Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer.

Shon Young-chang, CTO and Head of Hanwha Ocean’s Product & Technology Strategy, said: “At Gastech 2024, we received recognition from ABS, the leading Classification Society, for our eco-friendly ship technologies, significantly boosting Hanwha Ocean’s decarbonization vision. We will do our utmost to ensure that shipowners can confidently choose Hanwha Ocean’s products.”

Source: ABS