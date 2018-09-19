ABS Global Gas Team Holds Seminar Series Exploring Gas as Marine Fuel

ABS is hosting a series of high-level seminars for shipowners and operators evaluating the long-term potential, technical and operational challenges and opportunities for gas as a marine fuel.

“The marine industry is evaluating how to address rapidly changing energy markets against a backdrop of increasing environmental regulation. The regulatory shift combined with uncertainty in conventional liquid fuel pricing has made alternate fuels such as LNG a viable option for many in the industry,” said ABS Vice President of Global Gas Solutions, Patrick Janssens. “As a global leader in gas, with extensive experience with real-world applications of LNG as a marine fuel, ABS is well qualified to help meet the technical and operational challenges involved in implementing LNG as a fuel source in a vessel or fleet.”

“LNG will be the fuel of choice for many in the marine industry as we move into the next decade,” said Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism MLIT, Chief, Ocean Development and Environment Policy Division, Maritime Bureau, Mr. Seiya Tatsuno. “ABS, through practical experience and comprehensive guidance, is helping industry advance new gas as fuel concepts and projects that will ultimately promote a safer and more sustainable shipping industry.”

The series of one-day events have been held in Singapore, Guangzhou in China, Busan in Korea and Yokohama in Japan and will next travel to Europe and Hong Kong. They feature the ABS Global Gas team discussing market trends and ongoing projects; regulations and environmental emissions impact; fuel containment, gas supply systems and engine options; benefits, challenges and risk mitigations facing the early adopters; LNG bunkering and simultaneous operations as well as Flag State acceptance.

Source: ABS