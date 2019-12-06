ABS Grants AIP for First Jones ACT SOV

ABS granted the first Approval in Principle (AIP) to VARD for its design of a Jones Act service operations vessel (SOV).

The AIP, which was awarded at the International Work Boat Show, addresses a customized version of VARD 4 07 US SOV design, with primary functions including accommodation, transferring technicians to installations as well as storing spare parts and tools for operations in US offshore wind farms.

According to Vard, the vessel is designed to be environmentally friendly with a focus on low fuel consumption and ease of construction. Vard says the design incorporates a state-of-the-art hull form designed for all weather conditions which, together with the specified propulsion configuration, offers economical steaming, enhanced seakeeping abilities, and excellent station keeping performance. The Vessel is optimized to reduce motions and accelerations in all degrees of freedom with the aim to increase operability and comfort.

The Vessel shall have the ABS Class notations ✠A1, OFFSHORE SUPPORT VESSEL (WIND-SC), ✠AMS, ✠ACCU, DPS-2, HAB(WB.)

“ABS is supporting innovation in the development of alternative energy systems all over the world and it is a real pleasure to be helping to deliver such an important vessel here in the US, “said Matthew Tremblay, Senior Vice President, ABS Global Offshore. “ABS’ industry-leading experience in offshore oil and gas allows us to offer practical support to the emerging US offshore wind industry.”

“With our track record in SOV and offshore vessel designs and ABS’ record in the offshore sector, working together to deliver this project seemed like a natural fit,” said Darren Truelock, Vice President, Vard Marine Houston. “We already have experience supporting yards worldwide to construct our offshore vessel designs, so it is with great enthusiasm that we now start on this exciting journey with ABS in the US.”

ABS has been the preferred classification organization for the offshore and energy industry for more than 60 years. ABS has extensive experience supporting innovation in the offshore wind industry, including classification of Seajacks Scylla, the world’s largest and most advanced wind farm installation and offshore construction vessel, constructed by Samsung Heavy Industries in South Korea. ABS is also playing a role in supporting the development of innovative concepts for future floating wind farm projects, working with the University of Maine’s Advanced Structures and Composites Center.

Source: ABS